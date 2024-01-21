New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already released more than Rs 460 crores deposited with it as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) by about 2300 bidders in its recent and ongoing Housing Scheme, a release said on Sunday.

The release said that, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had directed DDA to ensure that EMDs are released to the applicants within 15 days and asked for strict compliance to procedures that ensured that no applicant has to approach DDA for his EMD or is harassed by red tape.

EMDs of all but 50 bidders have been credited to their bank accounts, and the remaining, held up due to various procedural issues with the banks will be credited soon.

Under the guidance and direct supervision of Delhi LG, VK Saxena, who is also the Chairman of DDA, the Authority has been able to sell more than 8,000 flats out of its pending inventory during the past one year, thanks to bold decisions, consumer friendly tweaking of redundant rules and an aggressive marketing strategy.

In the Phase II of the e-auction being undertaken for the ongoing Housing Scheme has 07 Penthouses, 32 Super HIGs and 476 HIG Flats at offer in Sector 19B of Dwarka and 192 MIG Flats in Sector 14 Dwarka.

Apart from this, the First-Cum-First-Serve (FCFS) scheme for various other flats spread across the City is also operational. (ANI)

