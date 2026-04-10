New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): To connect the people of Delhi, especially the youth, with the rich heritage of the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority is organising a week-long activity for the promotion of art, culture and heritage awareness from April 13-18.

The DDA has partnered with ASI, and an exhibition/documentation of conservation efforts taken in the Mehrauli area shall be exhibited.

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Through Heritage Week, DDA seeks to deepen public awareness and pride of Delhi's heritage assets, encourage community participation and youth engagement, showcase its ongoing efforts in heritage conservation and urban ecology, and foster a stronger sense of ownership.

The larger objective is to inspire the public across age groups to value, experience, and actively participate in preserving the cultural and historical identity of the city, according to a release.

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Vice Chairman, DDA, N Saravana Kumar said, "Delhi's heritage is a living legacy that must remain central to the city's future. Through Heritage Week, DDA seeks to strengthen public connect, especially among the youth, with these invaluable historical spaces. Our continued focus is to ensure that heritage conservation, ecological restoration, and public place-making move together as integral elements of Delhi's balanced and sustainable urban development."

The week-long initiative includes student engagement activities, a photography competition, a student dialogue competition, a sketching and drawing competition, a story-writing activity, exhibitions and a cultural night programme.As part of the pre-event celebrations, the DDA, in collaboration with the School of Heritage Research and Management (SHRM) at Dr B.R. Ambedkar University, is also organising heritage walks.

Heritage walks were held on April 3, 4 and 5 on Sufis, Sultans and Settlers - listening to the tales they whisper to us. The heritage walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, families, and heritage lovers, further reinforcing public interest in reconnecting with Delhi's rich history. The 4th Heritage Walk at Sanjay Van is scheduled to be held on 11 April, the release noted.

As Delhi progresses towards becoming a more modern, sustainable, and inclusive capital, DDA remains equally focused on preserving its historical legacy, enhancing green public spaces, and ensuring that development is holistic and advances in harmony with heritage and ecological stewardship. (ANI)

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