New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Ideas for transforming Delhi into an equitable, modern and sustainable city by 2047 were discussed at an interactive session hosted by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and the FICCI on Wednesday.

Industry collaborations and sustained partnerships are key to make Delhi a world-class capital, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) secretary general Dilip Chenoy said.

Over 50 FICCI members and various stakeholders discussed collaboration and partnership ideas between the government and private sector to work on the ambitious vision for “Delhi@2047”, said a statement issued by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD).

'Delhi@2047' is a platform hosted by the DDCD to bring corporates and philanthropic organisations together to work on ideas and actions that can make Delhi move forward, with an emphasis on actions, DDCD vice chairman Jasmine Shah said. Reena Gupta presented the 'Vision, Objective and Execution' Plan for Delhi in 2047, calling the initiative a win-win situation for both corporates and the government, the statement said.

“One of DDCD's core mandates is to foster dialogue with stakeholders who wish to contribute to taking Delhi forward, Shah said.

He appealed to all FICCI members to commit to one project for collaboration with Delhi Government under Delhi at 2047 initiative.

