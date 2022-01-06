Pakur (Jharkhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): The death toll in Jharkhand's Pakur road accident has risen to 16, said the police.

"Death toll has risen to 16 while 17 injured persons are receiving treatment at different hospitals," stated the police.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

"The reasons behind the accident were rash driving and poor visibility due to fog," they added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a collision between a bus and a tanker took place in the Amdapara area of Jharkhand's Pakur. Initially, the police confirmed the death of six people while 15 were reported to be injured.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Recovers From COVID-19 for Third Time, Discharged From Kolkata Hospital.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)