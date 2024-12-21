Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The death toll in the Mumbai boat accident near the Gateway of India that took place on Wednesday evening has risen to 15, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The death toll in the incident of the 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel capsizing after a collision with a Navy boat near the Gateway of India rises to 15, as another body is recovered by the rescue teams," BMC said.

The incident occurred on December 18, when the Indian Navy lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry, which subsequently capsized.

As of now, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a total of 105 people have been admitted to five different hospitals, out of which 90 are either discharged or are in stable condition in the Mumbai boat accident.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway.

He announced that an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. (ANI)

