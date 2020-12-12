Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Theschools in Pune city will remain closed for now in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month, the civic body said on Saturday.

Decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said.

The decision not to reopen schools this month was taken after consulations with parents, it added.

