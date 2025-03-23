Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 23 (PTI) Kerala Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has indirectly said that the state's "declining mortality rate is increasing the government's pension liability."

Addressing a meeting of the State NGO Union in Alappuzha on Saturday, Cherian claimed not only is the birth rate low, but the death rate is also significantly low in Kerala.

"There are lakhs of people receiving pensions in Kerala. The mortality rate is remarkably low. I don't mean that everyone should die. Kerala is number one in healthcare, and that is also a problem," he said.

The minister added that many people live up to 95 or even 100 years.

To support his argument, Cherian cited the example of his 94-year-old mother, stating that she continues to receive Rs 50,000 as a government pension.

When asked for his reaction to the minister's remarks, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan refrained from giving a direct response.

He noted that both the birth rate and the death rate are declining in the state and emphasised that the government's objective is the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners.

