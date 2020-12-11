Palghar, Dec 11 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a flat in Pasthal in Palghar district on Friday evening, police said.

Neighbours complained of a foul smell after which the flat's door, which was locked from inside, was broken down, a Tarapur police station official said.

"The woman and her daughter are 40 and 20 years old respectively. Probe is underway and we have not yet registered a case," he added.

The CCTV footage of the area showed the daughter entering the building premises on December 6, after which both deceased were not seen again, he added.

