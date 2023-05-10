Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted that the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region by Wednesday night.

The bulletin issued by IMD stated, "The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region by tonight. Then continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by May 11 morning and a very severe cyclonic storm by May 11 mid-night over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal."

The bulletin further stated that the storm is likely to weaken from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts.

"The storm is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from May 12 morning. It is likely to weaken slightly from May 13 evening and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph", the statement read.

On Wednesday, the deep depression moved north-northwestwards during the past 6 hours and lay centred at around 11.30 in the morning, the bulletin said.

"The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centred at 11.30 hours IST of today, the 10th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 88.7°E, about 520 km southwest of Port Blair, 1410 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1300 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)", the bulletin read. (ANI)

