New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A Delhi court would on March 29 decide a plea filed by a BJP leader seeking action against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for allegedly defaming him in September 2018.

Special judge Vishal Gogne reserved on March 29 the order on the plea filed by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan against a trial court order dismissing his complainant against Bhardwaj.

Chauhan has alleged Bhardwaj defamed him in 2018 by falsely claiming at a press conference that an FIR was lodged against him.

"Submissions heard on the present revision petition on behalf of the revisionist as well as the respondents. Put up for orders on March 29, 2025," the judge said.

A magisterial court had on February 19 dismissed Chauhan's plea, saying the alleged offence of defamation took place in September 2018, and observed the limitation period for filing the present complaint was three years.

None of the grounds, the magistrate said, pleaded by Chauhan to seek the condonation of delay were found justifiable.

"The complainant is not entitled to the condonation of delay in filing the present complaint. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed," it held.

The BJP leader has moved against the magisterial court order.

