Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Metropolitan Court of Ahmedabad on Friday held a hearing on the defamation case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

During the hearing, the petitioner presented five witnesses before the court and their statements were recorded.

The court will decide on summoning the Bihar deputy CM on June 28.

At the next hearing, on June 28, the court will decide whether Yadav has to be summoned in connection with the case.

"During the hearing on the defamation case against Tejaswi Yadav, five witnesses were presented before the court by the petitioner. Their statements were recorded. The court finalised June 28 as the date to decide on summoning Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Hence, June 28 has become a significant date in this case," P Patel, the lawyer of the petitioner, said.

Yadav is accused of defaming the people of Gujarat and allegedly calling them 'fraud'. (ANI)

