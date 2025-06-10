New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday issued a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri over his remarks against her in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

"I unconditionally apologise for having put-out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret," Gokhale said in a post on X.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Spy YouTuber Moves Court, Seeks Regular Bail.

The apology came following the Delhi High Court's directions in the defamation case.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took a dig at the TMC MP, saying he wrote an early morning post "hoping that not many would see him eat his words".

Also Read | 'Never Thought NCP Would Split', Says Sharad Pawar After Nephew Ajit Pawar Joins Shiv Sena-BJP Coalition Government in 2023.

"TMC MP Saket Gokhale apologized to former Ambassador Lakshmi Puri in a newspaper and again at 3:28 AM on X, hoping that not many would see him eat his words. But that only made it worse. He is being slammed for being disingenuous," Malviya said.

"I am also told he is yet to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages. The court has ordered his salary to be attached in the meantime. The matter is being pursued aggressively. His handlers in the TMC seem to have abandoned him," the BJP leader said.

Hitting back, Gokhale said, "Delighted to give BJP IT cell some employment for the day. Also paid tribute to Savarkar."

Puri sued Gokhale in 2021 over his remarks on her financial affairs in the context of an apartment she owned in Geneva.

On July 1, 2024, the high court restrained Gokhale from publishing any more content against Puri on social media or electronic platforms, and directed him to apologise to her and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Following the non-compliance of the order, Puri filed a contempt petition against Gokhale.

On May 9, the coordinate bench of the high court directed the TMC leader to publish an apology on his X handle, which he used to put out the offending posts, and in a prominent news daily within two weeks.

On May 28, the Delhi High Court warned Gokhale that he could be put in civil detention for his "wilful" non-compliance of judicial orders and again asked him to apologise to former Puri in the defamation case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)