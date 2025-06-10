Pune, June 10: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said they never thought the Nationalist Congress Party, co-founded by him 26 years ago, would suffer a split and appreciated workers of his outfit for taking it ahead despite challenges. Pawar was speaking here at an event marking the 26th foundation day of the NCP, which split in 2023.

"...the party faced some challenges, but you, without getting discouraged, continue to take the party ahead. A split occurred in the party. We never thought that a split would take place in the party, but it happened," he said. "Some people went with other ideologies, and this split widened. I do not want to talk about it today. But those who remained loyal to the party, it was because of our party's ideology," Pawar said. As Pawars Gear Up for NCP Foundation Day Events, Rival Camps Expect Clarity Amid Reunion Buzz.

A different picture will prevail in the coming elections, he added. "Do not dwell on who has left or who has joined. If we stay united and remain committed to the common people, we will not face any problems," he said. Pawar said several party workers are dedicated to public service, and they are the true strength of the party. "Don't worry about power. If we remain united, power will follow. I can see that possibility emerging in the state," he said.

Pawar said with the civic polls around the corner in two to three months, the party leadership will talk to representatives of the NCP (SP) in every district and decide whether to contest the polls independently or in an alliance. He said that the NCP (SP) will work to create a new generation of party workers and leaders in the state. "We have to work and deliberate on how to give opportunities to the young leadership and need to see how we can field women in the civic and local body elections, as there is a 50 per cent quota for them," he said. NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hoists Party Flag on 26th Foundation Day.

The senior leader said that the party will create history by bringing new leadership in the state. The NCP split in July 2023 after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government. The party name and its clock symbol were given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).