Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Arvind Sharma on Sunday attributed BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly election to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi's policy and guarantee and a defeat of Arvind Kejriwal's lies and corruption," Sharma told ANI.

"The people of Delhi or the country cannot tolerate the disrespect to a centre of faith like Maa Yamuna," he added.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed Kejriwal, accusing him of doing nothing for the development of Delhi and blaming others for his failures.

Saini said that the people of Delhi gave a historic verdict in the Assembly election by bringing BJP to power in the national capital after 27 years.

"After 27 years, the people of Delhi have given us a historic victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the last ten years, there was a government that always made false promises," Saini told reporters here.

He alleged that Kejriwal never kept his promises including cleaning Yamuna. "They never let people take advantage of the schemes being run by Prime Minister Modi. They always lied. He (Arvind Kejriwal) said he would provide clean water and clean Yamuna," he said.

"He never did anything and instead, always blamed others. Last time he said 'if I don't clean the river Yamuna by 2025, I will not ask for votes.' When he could not do that, he blamed Haryana that we have mixed poison. People have understood this and we thank the people of Delhi for forming our government," he added.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost their strongholds, while Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat. (ANI)

