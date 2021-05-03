New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The defence advisor at Tanzanian High Commission has died of COVID-19 at a hospital in the national capital, in perhaps the first case of death of an official of a foreign mission due to coronavirus infection, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Col Moses Beatus Mlula passed away at Base hospital in Delhi Cantt on April 28, a day after he was admitted to the facility, they said.

They said Mlula was taken to a leading private hospital on April 27 in a serious condition but he did not get admission there due to the unavailability of beds.

The defence advisor's condition worsened when he was waiting at the parking area of the hospital and the Tanzanian High Commission then contacted the Indian Army.

After receiving the communication, the Indian Army brought him to the Base hospital and deployed a team of doctors to treat him.

However, he died at the Base hospital at around 3 PM on April 28, they said.

There is no official word on it by Indian authorities.

The Tanzanian High Commission has mentioned Mlula's death in an internal communication to foreign missions and UN agencies.

On April 29, the high commission opened a condolence book for Mlula.

The national capital as well as several parts of the country have been ravaged by a devastating wave of coronavirus in the last few weeks.

It is learnt that several foreign missions in Delhi have reported COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is in continuous touch with all foreign embassies in India and responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID-19.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the response to medical demands of the embassies included facilitating treatment in hospital even as he urged all not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.

"The chief of protocol and heads of divisions are in continuous touch with all high commissions/embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," he said.

"Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," Bagchi said.

