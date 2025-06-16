New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Defence Cyber Agency under the aegis of Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff organised a comprehensive Cyber Security Exercise, named 'Cyber Suraksha' on Monday, with the aim of simulating "real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment," the ministry of Defence said.

The exercise kickstarted today and will be going on till June 27, according to an official statement by the ministry, with over 100 participants from various agencies.

"This multi-phased exercise, which concludes on June 27, 2025, is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at national level, and encompasses the conduct of targeted training sessions, evaluation and an engaging capsule for leadership. Over 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in the event," the official statement read.

The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment.

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) conclave for leadership has also been dovetailed in 'Cyber Suraksha', thereby integrating the technical aspects with leadership roles. The CISOs conclave includes talks by eminent speakers and will culminate in an immersive Table-Top Exercise.

"Combining structured learning with dynamic hands-on challenge environments will empower participants to act decisively in the face of cyber threats," the statement added.

Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises on a regular basis to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels. (ANI)

