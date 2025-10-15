New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Penury grant has been doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income, as per the ministry.

Also Read | Reliance Diwali 2025 Gift Package Has iPhone for Employees? Viral Videos Are Misleading, Here's What Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Is Gifting to Staff in Jio and Other Verticals.

The education grant has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (Class I to Graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.

The Marriage grant has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per beneficiary. Applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage, for marriages solemnised after issuance of this order.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases First List of 57 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Umesh Khushwaha To Contest From Mahanar, Shravan Kumar from Nalanda Seat.

The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 1, onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately Rs 257 crore to be met from the AFFDF. These schemes are funded through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans, it added (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)