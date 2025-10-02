Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conducted Shastra Pooja at the Bhuj Military Base on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Commander of the Southern Army, were also present on the occasion.

The L-70 Air Defence (AD) gun, which had been instrumental in Operation Sindoor, was also specially presented to the Defence Minister during the ceremony.

During Operation Sindoor, the L-70 Air Defence Gun demonstrated exceptional effectiveness. The gun, which could shoot 300 rounds per minute and engage targets up to 3,500 meters away, was crucial in shooting the Pakistani Drones.

Mentioning Operation Sindoor's success, Rajnath Singh said, "whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, today we have the capability to deal with and defeat it. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made a failed attempt to breach India's defence system from Leh to this area of Sir Creek. India's armed forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that India's armed forces can inflict heavy damage on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however they wish."

The Defence Minister was addressing the soldiers before the Shastra Pooja at the Bhuj Military base. He also said that, "when we worship a weapon, we also pledge to use this power only to protect dharma and justice. Lord Rama demonstrated this resolve in his life. When he fought against Ravana, for him, that war was not merely a means to victory, but a means to establish dharma."

"Even when the Mahabharata war was fought under the guidance of Lord Krishna, its objective was not to ensure victory for the Pandavas, but rather to establish Dharma. The worship of weapons symbolises that India not only worships weapons, but also knows how to use them when the time comes," said the Defence Minister. (ANI)

