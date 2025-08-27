New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment to "Quality in Service - Dignity for Veterans", the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI) on August 26, to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services for over 63 lakh veterans and their dependents.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, under the MoU, QCI will support DESW in digital evaluations, impact assessments, and evidence-based policy recommendations. In return, DESW will facilitate data access and stakeholder coordination with State Governments, zila sainik boards, Armed Forces Headquarters, and empanelled hospitals.

The initiative will also strengthen healthcare delivery, expand re-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans, and reinforce institutional frameworks of State and District Sainik Boards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Secretary (DESW), Niten Chandra, emphasised the importance of digital platforms, AI applications, and social media in enhancing outreach and ensuring efficient service delivery. He highlighted that the collaboration with QCI would help in system optimisation, strength monitoring, and ensure evidence-based improvements across schemes.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Joint Secretary and OSD, DESW, PP Sharma, and Secretary General, QCI, Chakravarthy Kannan, in the presence of senior officials from DESW, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, Kendriya Sainik Board, Service Headquarters, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, and QCI. (ANI)

