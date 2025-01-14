New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited INS Rajali, the Indian Navy's Naval Air Station, located near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

He inspected various operational facilities at the station, where he was apprised of the extensive volume of operations carried out by the station and its capability to meet the evolving security requirements.

The event showcased INS Rajali's state-of-the-art infrastructure and its strategic significance in maritime surveillance & combat readiness.

Commanding Officer, INS Rajali Commodore Kapil Mehta, briefed the Defence Secretary on the Air Station's operational preparedness & its role in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Rajesh Kumar Singh also interacted with the service personnel at the station, appreciating their dedication and contribution to safeguarding national maritime interests.

He highlighted the critical importance of maintaining a high level of combat preparedness and operational vigilance to address the dynamic challenges of the IOR's geopolitical landscape. (ANI)

