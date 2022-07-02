Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar made a brief visit to Naval Air Station INS Parundu at Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

During his short visit to the centre located about 600 kilometres from here, Kumar was briefed on the operation activities of the station, an official release said.

Later, he was given a windshield tour of the facility.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Parundu provides search and rescue (SAR) coverage and conducts operational sorties over the Palk Bay area on a regular basis.

The air station provides transit facilities for Navy and Coast Guard Dornier aircraft. It operates an unmanned aerial vehicle, Chetak helicopter and a Dornier aircraft.

With induction of unmanned aerial vehicles in the station, this Forward Operating Base has become the Navy's eyes and ears for the region.

