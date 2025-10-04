Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a gratitude and felicitation program organised by the Arpit Foundation at Doon Medical College, Dehradun, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Animal Day, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of protecting animals and maintaining harmony between humans and wildlife, deeming it both a moral and a human duty of every individual.

In a post shared on X, CM Dhami said, "'World Animal Day' not only helps us understand the importance of animals but also conveys the message that the coexistence of humans and animals is the foundation for maintaining the balance of nature and safeguarding the future of humanity. Protecting animals, showing compassion towards them, and providing them with a safe environment is the moral responsibility and human duty of every individual."

The Chief Minister also emphasised the state government's ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

"Our government is continuously working in this direction. Through various schemes and programs, concrete steps are being taken to conserve wildlife and maintain ecological balance," CM Dhami said.

World Animal Day is observed annually on October 4 to raise awareness about improving animal welfare, protecting endangered species, promoting responsible pet ownership, and fostering compassion for all living beings. The day also honours the legacy of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

According to the official website, the mission of World Animal Day is "to raise the status of animals to improve welfare standards around the globe." It serves as a global call to action for individuals and organisations to engage in advocacy, conservation, and initiatives that support animal rights and well-being.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttarakhand CM inaugurated the Wildlife Week at Dehradun Zoo on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the compensation amount for human casualties caused by wildlife attacks in the state will be increased to ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that wildlife is an integral part of India's faith, culture, and traditions.

"Our deities have always conveyed the message of coexistence with animals -- Goddess Durga rides a lion, Lord Ganesha rides a mouse, Goddess Saraswati's vehicle is a swan, Lord Kartikeya rides a peacock, Goddess Lakshmi rides an owl, and Lord Shiva is adorned with the serpent on his neck while seated beside Nandi the bull. These are symbols of the deep spiritual connection between humans and the animal world in Sanatan culture. This is why the conservation of wildlife has naturally been a part of India's way of life since ancient times," he said

The CM highlighted that around 14.77% of Uttarakhand's land area is protected as six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves -- compared to the national average of just 5.27%. (ANI)

