New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A group of men stabbed three brothers in outer Delhi's Jwalapuri area, leaving one dead and two, including a minor, injured, an official said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 11:30 pm when Sohail (27), Ali (17) and Praveen Ali (38) were stabbed.

While Sohail and Praveen were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital on Rohtak Road, Ali was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH).

During treatment, Sohail succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The matter appears to be a case in which a man sent people to beat up the boy with whom his daughter was allegedly in love, police sources say.

However, it is yet to be confirmed who out of the three brothers was in the alleged relationship.

"We were living in an accommodation rented from the accused. During our stay, my son and a girl, who is a relative of the accused, started talking and became friends,” the father of the victims told reporters.

He further said his son was beaten several times after rumours started spreading about him being in a relationship with the girl he befriended.

“I even asked the girl why her father was beating my son. The accused has a criminal history, and they executed this crime on behalf of the father,” he alleged.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused.

