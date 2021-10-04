New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The police rescued a 14-year-old boy on Monday from a flat in Rohini here, days after he was kidnapped from Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi, officials said.

The police also nabbed the two accused -- Monu (20), a driver by profession, and Ashok (23), who has a motorcycle repair shop. Both are residents of Rohini, they said.

The police said their third associate has also been apprehended and the illegal firearm recovered from them was procured to kill the boy.

Monu kidnapped the boy on September 30 with the help of his accomplice and kept him at a rented flat to kill him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said when Monu was interrogated, he disclosed that his cousin was married to the boy's maternal uncle and the relationship between them was not good following which his cousin started living with her parents. Monu wanted to hurt the boy's family and kidnapped him to take revenge.

"They kidnapped the boy for which they rented a flat for Rs 3,000 in a residential apartment in Rohini on September 30 and kept him there," he said.

On Monday morning, the kidnapped boy was rescued from the flat after which he was medically examined and has been handed over to his parents, the DCP said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by the boy's family on October 1 following which a case was registered at Shahbad dairy police station.

On Sunday night at around 11 pm, when a police team was patrolling, they nabbed Monu and Ashok after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm.

A loaded country-made pistol and a live cartridge along with one motorcycle used in the crime were also recovered from them, according to the police.

