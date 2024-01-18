New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A 39-year-old woman from Delhi bedridden and paralysed due to the effects of polymyositis, a rare autoimmune disorder, made a miraculous recovery after specialised treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.

Previously unable to walk, eat solid food, or breathe without assistance, the woman can now stand on her own and is on the path to recovery, offering hope to others grappling with this seemingly irreversible disease, according to the medical officials.

The patient's ordeal began in December 2022, manifesting as progressive weakness in her legs that extended to her arms.

By February 2023, the debilitating symptoms had escalated, rendering her incapable of lifting her arms or head, standing without support, consuming solid food, or breathing adequately without assistance. This led to rapid weight loss and muscle deterioration.

Under the care of PN Renjen, a Senior Consultant Neurologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the patient underwent extensive testing and the conclusive diagnosis was polymyositis.

"The clinical picture, antibody evidence, MRI scans clearly showing muscle inflammation, electrical studies ruling out nerve issues and muscle biopsy samples proved that autoimmune destruction of muscles was rapidly happening due to polymyositis," the doctor said.

"Polymyositis is one of the most rapidly disabling autoimmune disorders. In this patient's case, her muscles were being destroyed at an alarming rate by her immune system. Within just three months, simple acts like standing up, lifting one's arms, swallowing solid food, or even breathing properly were impossible without help," Renjen added.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Renjen expressed gratitude for the multidisciplinary team and advanced diagnostic facilities at the hospital that enabled a definitive diagnosis through specialized tests.

"I am extremely thankful to our multidisciplinary team and the state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities at the hospital that enabled definitive diagnosis through specialized tests and global standards of care that are helping the patient regain strength and independence," the doctor said.

Renjen emphasized the patient's determination as a crucial factor in her progress.

"Despite the complexity of her condition initially, our clinical expertise and prompt action have given this patient a second shot at life. Her grit deserves immense credit too," the doctor added. (ANI)

