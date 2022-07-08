New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI): Four boys drowned in the Yamuna river while bathing in north Delhi's Burari.

According to the police, the four had gone to the river on Thursday to take a bath. Their families had complained to the police after they did not return home.

The deceased have been identified as Wasim (15), Kamal (17), Iliyas (20) and Sameer (17) and are residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said, "A PCR call regarding the missing of four children since 10 a.m. was received at police station Burari."

During the enquiry, it was found that the four persons came on Thursday to take a bath in Yamuna river and they accidentally drowned in the river.

An eyewitness namely Harish alias Batla confirmed that four persons accidentally drowned in the river.

An intensive search operation was carried out to recover the bodies. During the search operation, the bodies of three namely Iliyas, Wasim and Kamal, were recovered from the river.

The search operation is still on to locate the body of Sameer. Post-mortem of the recovered bodies is being conducted at Sabji Mandi mortuary, the official said.

Legal proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being carried out. (ANI)

