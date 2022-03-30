Visual from rescue operation by NDRF (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday conducted a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

A rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Also Read | Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022: PM Narendra Modi Calls Upon Matua Community To Raise Awareness To Remove Corruption at Every Level in the Society.

Fire department officials and ambulances are present at the site.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)