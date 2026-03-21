Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI): BJP leader V Muraleedharan filed his nomination as the party's candidate from the Kazhakkuttom constituency for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma present in a show of support.

Addressing reporters, Muraleedharan said the presence of top leadership reflected the importance being given to Kerala by the party's central command.

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"It shows the importance that the Prime Minister and the central leadership of BJP is giving to the elections of Kerala and to the people of Kerala. The development of Kerala is of prime importance, the welfare of Kerala is of prime importance to PM Modi. That is why the central leadership felt that the entire country's BJP leadership should come and support BJP and the people of Kerala," he said.

Muraleedharan is among the key faces fielded by the BJP as it seeks to expand its footprint in the state. The party has announced 86 candidates across two lists for the 140-member Assembly, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom and Kummanam Rajasekharan from Aranmula.

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The BJP is positioning itself as a key challenger in Kerala, where the primary contest has traditionally been between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Both alliances are aiming to retain or regain power in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi stressed the need for a stronger National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presence in the Assembly, citing what he described as administrative failures over the past decade. He called for NDA candidates to secure victories across constituencies to ensure effective representation.

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)