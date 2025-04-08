New Delhi [India], April 8(ANI): A 45-year-old man jumped from the Mayur Vihar metro station and was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He was hanging on the railing of the metro station. CISF and Delhi Fire Service tried to rescue but he jumped onto the road.

According to Delhi Police the station controller of the Mayur Vihar-1 metro received information on Monday that a man was hanging over the side of the road and couldn't get out.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

The team reached the metro station and found that a man had been hanging on the railing for about half an hour. CISF staff, Delhi Metro staff, local police, PCR, and the fire brigade were present on the spot with a hydraulic crane to rescue him.

CISF staff tried to rescue the man using ropes. A lot of effort was made to save the hanging man and convince him, but despite all efforts, the man jumped from there towards the road.

Also Read | Global Electricity Review: India Overtakes Germany To Become 3rd-Largest Generator of Wind, Solar Power, Says Report.

The person was taken to LBS hospital for treatment, where he was admitted. The injured person's name and address were Vikram Sharma, a resident of Katwaria Sarai, Delhi, who is about 45 years old. During the inquiry, it also came to know that the injured person was working in Imfinera Company, which is situated at Sector 15(2), Milestone Tower, Gurugram, Haryana. He has a son and a daughter.

During the search of the injured, a mobile phone, a paper with contact numbers written on it, a Metro Card, and Rs. 1370 in cash were found.

During treatment, the injured person was referred to GTB hospital for further treatment, and his family members reached the Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)