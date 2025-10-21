New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A 55-year-old man was found unconscious inside his residence in Palam Village on Sunday morning and was later declared dead at a hospital, police said.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Kumar Subah, resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam, was working as an Under Secretary in the Goverment of India.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Sunday at 8:20 am at Palam Village Police Station regarding a person lying unconscious inside a room.

"Acting promptly on the information, the EO alongwith staff reached the spot where the Fire Team and PCR staff were already present. The District Crime Team was also called for inspection of the scene. The fire team broke open the upper window of the main door and entered the premises, where one male person was found lying unconscious on the floor," police said.

He was immediately shifted to DDU Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him "brought dead".

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was residing alone at his Delhi residence, while his family members were in Bihar to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath festivals. The family was informed about the incident and arrived in Delhi by flight at around 2:00 PM. His wife, elder son (aged 23 years) and younger son (aged 19 years) reached the spot.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at DDU Hospital Mortuary and after completion of all post-mortem formalities, the dead body was handed over to the family members.

During enquiry, it came to light that the deceased had a history of seizure disorder, liver complications, and other medical ailments, which may have contributed to his sudden demise.

Further inquest proceeding is underway. (ANI)

