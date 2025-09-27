A minor was beaten to death in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area following a clash with other boys, prompting a police investigation. The incident occurred after the victim had a fight with the accused earlier in the day, and later in the afternoon, the accused, along with some outsiders, attacked him. Reports indicate that the victim showed no visible injury marks immediately after the assault. The altercation follows a minor dispute between the victim and the accused a few days prior. Most of the children involved, categorised as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), have been apprehended. Delhi Police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death During Argument Over Instagram Reels In Najafgarh, Later Tries To Die by Suicide.

Minor Beaten to Death in Delhi

Delhi | A minor was murdered after a clash with other minors in the Mangolpuri area. Yesterday, the deceased had a fight with the accused in the morning, and then, in the afternoon, the accused, along with some outside boys, beat up the deceased. No visible injury marks were… — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

