Romil Vohra, a wanted murder accused with a bounty of INR 3.1 lakh, was shot dead in an encounter by Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Haryana STF near the Haryana-Delhi border on June 24. Vohra was involved in several high-profile murder cases in both states. A CCTV video released by Delhi Police Special Cell shows men in civilian clothes, believed to be officers, approaching a vehicle and shooting Vohra while his accomplice escapes. The joint operation was reportedly based on a tip-off. Aviation Turbine Fuel Smuggling Racket Busted: Delhi Police Arrest 6 From Mundka, Recover 72,000 Litres of ATF, Tankers and Cash (Watch Video).

Romil Vohra Shot Dead in Encounter

VIDEO | A wanted criminal, Romil Vohra, linked to multiple murders in Haryana and arms cases in Delhi, was injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police near the Delhi-Haryana border early Tuesday. Visuals from the encounter site. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/eJIt9i6OEg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)