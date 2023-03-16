New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Cyber Police Team of Delhi Police have arrested 9 members of an interstate gang for allegedly duping people in the national capital on the pretext of giving them jobs.

Arrested accused are involved in cybercrime and duped unemployed youths on the pretext of giving them jobs in Private Airlines, officials said on Thursday.

Arrested members have been evading police for more than 8 months after police identified them with the technical investigation. The gang had been operating from different locations in Noida, UP and Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Nawada, Delhi.

Police said that arrested members were arrested in past by the Haryana police involved in a similar cybercrime.

Just before the Police raids members of the gang had managed to flee twice from their hideout.

Accused members of the cyber gang procure the details of the young job seekers through the online job-seeking website Shine.Com, fake job offer letters, Indemnity bonds and Id Cards were also sent online to the victims and telephonic interviews were conducted as impersonating HR officials of the Private Airlines, said officials.

Further investigation into the same is on, they added. (ANI)

