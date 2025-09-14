New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Sunday protested at Delhi's Connaught Place against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

The police later dispersed the workers who were holding posters and chanting slogans.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party President Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the central government over India Pakistan Asia Cup match.

Expressing his opposition to the match, Bhardwaj questioned whether the government has any "little humanity" left in them that they allowed the tie to take place.

"Just some time back, Pakistani terrorists killed the husbands of women...The entire country cried with them. In the name of Operation Sindoor, Govt said that it is still ongoing. You have now run away to Dubai to play a match with the same Pakistanis. Is there even a little humanity left in you? People across the country are opposing this," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that AAP will boycott everyone who broadcasts the match in Delhi."In Delhi, we will boycott all those restaurants, bars, and nightclubs which will broadcast the match. We will tell people not to visit such restaurants. Such people have no right to do business," he said.

Meanwhile, former UP Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza said that the match is organised by the Asian Cricket Council, and saw the clash as another opportunity to defeat Pakistan.

"India has always opposed Pakistan and we do so even today because of their nefarious activities and the way they operate terrorists...but if we talk about cricket and the match between India and Pakistan, I want to tell my countrymen that we, India, are members of the Asian Cricket Council. This has been organized by the Asian Cricket Council and teams from all over Asia participate in it and if during that fixture our match is with Pakistan, then we have got another opportunity to carry out Operation Sindoor and we will hoist the flag of victory today by defeating Pakistan again and will show that we are ready to defeat you in any ground, so there is no such thing in this and we are not playing a one-to-one series with them," Mohsin Raza said.

The high-voltage contest is underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Pakistan opting to bat first after winning the toss. Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers. (ANI)

