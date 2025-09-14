Pune, September 14: A shocking twist has emerged in the case of a truck accident near Navi Mumbai after the missing driver was traced to the Pune residence of sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The incident unfolded when Prahlad Kumar, driving a mixer truck, collided with a car at Airoli signal. According to police, after the crash, two individuals from the car forcibly took the driver with them, leaving his vehicle abandoned.

The car, bearing number plate MH 12 RT 5000, was later tracked to the Chatushringi home of Puja Khedkar, who was dismissed from the Indian Administrative Service last year following a UPSC inquiry. Authorities had found her guilty of cheating, availing OBC and disability quota benefits fraudulently, and even appearing for the UPSC exam under fake identities. She was permanently barred from taking the exam again. Puja Khedkar Probe: Delhi High Court Refuses Anticipatory Bail to Former IAS Probationer in UPSC Cheating Case.

Puja Khedkar’s Mother Summoned for Obstructing Police in Truck Driver Kidnap Case

Suspended IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar’s mother booked in a kidnapping case! Driver rescued from Khedkar’s Pune home after a road accident. Investigation on.#PujaKhedkar #IAS #KidnappingCase #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AGQ8ziocnE — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) September 14, 2025

During the rescue operation, police said they faced stiff resistance from Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar. She allegedly refused to open the door, misbehaved with officers, and obstructed their action. Despite this, the kidnapped driver was successfully rescued. Police have now issued summons to Manorama Khedkar, asking her to appear at the police station for questioning. Puja Khedkar Disability Certificate Row: Trainee IAS Officer Suffers From Depression With Myopic Degeneration in Both Eyes, Says Ahmednagar Hospital Report.

This is not the first time the Khedkar family has courted controversy. Last year, Manorama Khedkar was arrested after a viral video showed her brandishing a gun during a land dispute in Raigad, sparking outrage. The fresh episode has further deepened troubles for the disgraced former IAS officer, placing her and her family under renewed scrutiny.

The Navi Mumbai police continue to investigate the kidnapping angle while probing the role of all those involved in the shocking case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

