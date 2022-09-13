New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man who was absconding for more than a year after he allegedly hurled stones and bottles at their vehicles as they tried to stop a tempo carrying stolen cows, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Javed, is a member of a Mewat-based interstate gang of robbers, they said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near T-point Mandir Marg at MB Road and Javed was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police, they said.

According to the police, in June last year Javed and his seven associates, carrying stolen cows from Khayala area, were chased by the police.

During the chase they pelted stones, glass bottles on the PCR vans chasing them which caused damage to four police vehicles.

When the police continued to chase them, they threw two cows from the tempo to dissuade the police and managed to flee away, abandoning their tempo in a dark stretch.

He was declared proclaimed offender by a court in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said there was information about illegal activities of Javed and his associates in south and southeast Delhi.

So, surveillance was mounted on the activities of the gang members and after two months Javed's hideouts in Delhi were identified.

"On Monday, sensing police presence, Javed tried to escape. He also took out his pistol and fired a shot towards the police. However, our team finally overpowered the accused and disarmed him," he added.

A semi-automatic pistol with a live cartridge was recovered from him along with an empty shell from the spot, police said.

The DCP said the modus operandi of the gang is to rob the cars and mini trucks at gunpoint. They further use these vehicles for committing armed robbery and dacoity on the highways in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

The gang also stole cows in Delhi and transported them in trucks to Mewat area for further disposal, he said.

Javed was previously involved in 15 criminal cases including that of attempt to murder, robbery, theft, kidnapping, assault on police, hurt, conspiracy and intimidation in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

