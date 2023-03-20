New Delhi, March 20 (PTI) Delhi is one of the key arrival destinations for both foreign and domestic travellers and around 6.06 lakh Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) was recorded in the capital during 2021, according to Economic Survey 2022-23.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled the Delhi Economic Survey in the Assembly.

According to the report, Delhi has also secured 3rd rank in Total Foreign Tourist Visits in 2021 with a total share of 9.50 per cent as per India Tourism Statistics at a Glance-2022.

"The capital of India is one of the key arrival destinations for both foreign and domestic tourists. The state is among the top tourist destinations in the country. Approx 6.06 lakh (39.70 per cent) FTAs in Delhi has been recorded during 2021 as per India Tourism Statistics at a Glance-2022," the economic survey stated.

Besides New Delhi and Mumbai, the top eight international check posts for foreign tourist arrivals are Haridaspur (8.73), Chennai (7.87), Bangalore (6.72), Hyderabad (5.65), Cochin (3.96) and Kolkata (2.85), it said.

The number of domestic tourists visiting Delhi had been rising continuously, it added.

According to the survey, the number of domestic tourists visiting Delhi has also been rising continuously. It was about 1.85 crore in 2012 and 3.65 crores in 2019, but declined to 1.06 crore in 2021, it said.

The per capita income of Delhi at current prices reached the level of Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21, it said.

"The Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 estimated at Rs 4,44,768 registering a growth of 14.18 per cent over the previous year," it said.

Delhi's per capita income has always been around 2.6 times higher when compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices, it noted.

