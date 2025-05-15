New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has formally ended its association with Turkish firm Celebi for ground handling and cargo operations after aviation watchdog BCAS revoked the company's security clearance.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd. were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

In the "interest of national security", the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd.

DIAL said that in compliance with the BCAS directive, it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Following the termination, DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement.

