Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed yet another chaotic scene on the morning of Tuesday, December 13, and flyers immediately shared their ordeal on Twitter. Several netizens tweeted pictures of Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport wherein long queues can be seen during a security checkpoints. Delhi: Passengers Experience Huge Rush, Long Waiting Period at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Chaos at Delhi Airport:

Welcome to departure area of terminal 3. Four queues 200 plus each for security check-in. Chaos is regularised! @Delhiairport pic.twitter.com/3O4BT0LR74 — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) December 13, 2022

What is It?!:

Is this a class or Delhi airport?#AirportsAreNewFishMarkets #DelhiAirport — Thadhagath Pathi (@PathiThadhagath) December 13, 2022

Check Tweet:

My brother had a domestic flight at 8 this morning & by 7, even his security check wasn't done though he reached the #DelhiAirport at 6; Was surprised at how it took so much time for him but now as I read the Tweets, I realize it's disappointing & shameful to see the matter ! — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) December 13, 2022

Delhi Airport Saga Continues:

This morning's Delhi airport saga! The security lines at Delhi airport were last seen in front of ration shops in the seventies. Or East Bengal Mohun Bagan match ticket counters. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

Line, Line Everywhere:

Line and Line everywhere at #DelhiAirport Even after reacging 2.5 hours before flight had to rush and run through it just to enter the flight at very last moment. pic.twitter.com/MAk3czvM8X — Ashutosh Nandan (@ashutoshceo) December 13, 2022

Delhi Fish Market:

Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins. #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/tU6Oi3rBhx — Nikhil Inamdar (@Nik_Inamdar) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)