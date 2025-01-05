New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport have returned to normal, with all flights now operating as scheduled following an improvement in runway visibility caused by fog, airport authorities said.

In an update shared at 7.30 PM, Delhi Airport officials said that the visibility at the airport had improved, allowing all flight operations to resume.

"Update issued at 19:30 hours. Kind attention to all flyers! Runway visibility at Delhi Airport has improved and all flights are operating normally. Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information," Delhi airport authorities said in post on X.

Earlier this morning, a dense fog blanketed Delhi, causing disruptions to both flight and train services.

The city also experienced cold waves and a temperature dip. Several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to the fog.

Earlier, Several flights are delayed at Delhi Airport, due to fog and poor visibility conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Several trains are running late at New Delhi railway station due to fog.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 385.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

Several people were seen taking refuge in a night shelter home set up in Bhikaji Cama Place.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires.

Many North Indian states also experienced similar weather on Sunday morning with dense layers of fog and cold waves. (ANI)

