Ayodhya, January 5: The holy city of Ayodhya is set to host Pratishtha Dwadashi festival from January 11 to 13, celebrating the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s installation in the grand temple. On the opening day i.e. January 11, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the sacred Abhishek of Shri Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum at 11 a.m. Following this, he will inaugurate a cultural programme at Angad Tila and address devotees.

Devotional songs by renowned artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Malini Awasthi will also be released on the occasion. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust gave out details of the three-day programme. Ram Temple: Ayodhya Set To Witness Grand Celebration on January 11, 2025, Marking First Anniversary of ‘Prana Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla.

"On January 11, corresponding to Paush Shukla Paksha, Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2001, we mark one year since the establishment of the newly built temple at Ayodhya Dham, the sacred birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, the patron of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. Events will include vibrant kirtans at key locations across Ayodhya, such as Lata Chowk, Janmabhoomi Path, Shringar Haat, Ram Ki Paidi, Sugriva Fort, and Chhoti Devkali. Young artistes will enchant audiences with musical performances throughout the city," he informed. Ram Lalla’s Idol Details: Height, Weight and Everything You Need to Know About Lord Ram’s Idol Placed Inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He further informed that the three-day Shri Ram Raag-Seva program will take place in a pavilion near the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The initiative, led by Ayodhya artist Yatindra Mishra with support from the Sangeet Natak Academy, will also present devotional offerings to Lord Shri Ram through music, dance, and instrumental performances. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also extended invitations to saints and devotees from across the country. Champat Rai urged residents and pilgrims to participate in celebrations, making at least a one-day visit during the three-day festival to experience the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya.

