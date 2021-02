New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after shooting himself in the chest in a PCR vehicle on Saturday morning, police said.

The ASI was on duty near the Zakhira flyover in the national capital.

Further investigation is underway, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

