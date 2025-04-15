New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A Delhi Assembly delegation led by Speaker Vijender Gupta arrived in Odisha on Tuesday as part of a tour focused on the e-Vidhan initiative.

The delegation met Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Assembly Speaker Surma Padhy and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Also Read | Biju Patnaik Statue Set on Fire in Odisha: Miscreant Set Ablaze Former CM's Statue in Patnagarh Area of Balangir; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Condemns the Incident (See Pics and Video).

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior Delhi Assembly officials, and key officers involved in the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project are also part of the delegation, according to a statement.

During the meeting with Majhi, the delegation was briefed on Odisha's digital attendance system for MLAs.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Toll Plaza Supervisor 'Assaulted' for Asking To Pay Toll Fare on Outer Ring Road.

"The system enables members to mark attendance and access daily proceedings through digital dashboards, contributing to a paperless legislative environment," according to the statement.

Gupta held detailed discussions with his Odisha counterpart Padhy regarding adoption of the e-Vidhan system in Delhi. Padhy shared Odisha's experience of going digital and assured full support for Delhi's efforts.

In a separate meeting with Kambhampati, Gupta spoke about the Delhi Assembly's plans to become fully solar-powered.

He said the Delhi Assembly would soon generate 550 kW of solar energy, saving approximately Rs 15 lakh per month in electricity expenses.

Kambhampati expressed interest in adopting similar solar solutions at the Raj Bhavan in Odisha and praised Delhi's steps towards sustainability and innovation, according to the statement.

The three-day visit is aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and fostering cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The insights gained from Odisha's digital and green energy initiatives will help shape Delhi Assembly's own efforts in these areas, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)