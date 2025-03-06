New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): With just a few weeks left for the Delhi Assembly's budget session, Speaker Vijender Gupta constituted a committee on Private members' bills and resolutions and a Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday, a statement from the Delhi Secretariat read.

Speaker Gupta will be the chairperson in both the committees, the statement read.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Building in Daryaganj, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

The Business Advisory Committee will have a total of 9 members, including the speaker.

Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Som Dutt (AAP), Surendra Kumar (AAP), Surya Prakash Khatri will be the members of Business Advisory Committee.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 07 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Similarly, Abhay Verma, Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Prem Chauhan (AAP), Sanjay Goyal, Shyam Sharma will be the members of the committee on Private members bills and resolution.

Som Dutt, Surendra Kumar, Amanatullah Khan and Prem Chauhan are the only representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party in the two committees combined.

The Business Advisory Committee is responsible for determining the legislative agenda and streamlining discussions in the House. Whereas the committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions will review and facilitate.

A statement from the office of Vijender Gupta expressed confidence in ensuring that the Assembly's commitment to democratic principles is upheld.

"The formation of these committees reaffirms the Assembly's commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the effective conduct of legislative proceedings," the statement read.

The Speaker extended his best wishes to all the members and emphasized their role in strengthening the legislative process.

Earlier on March 4, Speaker Gupta announced that he intends to run the proceedings "in a fair and impartial manner" and all the "wrong practices which had been followed during the past ten years" of AAP rule will be done away with, saying that the sessions shall be duly prorogued and that the Questions Hour during the budget session will be brought back. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)