Mumbai, March 06: Muslims around the world are daily observing strict fast, called Roza, to mark Ramadan 2025. Mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims, fasting in Ramadan or Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The fasting starts with Muslims having Sehri or Suhoor and ends with Iftar meal. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 6th Roza on March 07 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is a pre-dawn meal and consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sunrise. Fasting Muslims are not permitted to eat or drink anything after having Sehri and until the sunset. They are allowed to break their fast with Iftar, which is an evening meal and consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The period to perform Maghrib prayer starts as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:40 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:13 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:38 AM

Iftar Time 5:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:36 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:50 AM

Iftar Time 5:56 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:23 AM

Iftar Time 5:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:41 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 07 (6th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Fasting in Ramadan is obligatory to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are extempted from this. They are allowed to make up for the missed days later. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Muslims believe that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during the Ramadan month. After Ramadan concludes, Shawwal month begins with the first day celebrated as Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

