New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will throw open a British-era tunnel and a renovated execution room for public next year, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

Goel said the tunnel was discovered under the floors of the Delhi Assembly "way long back".

He said the tunnel and the execution room both are British-era architecture.

"We will open the renovated British-era 'Fansi Ghar' (execution room) of revolutionaries and the tunnel for public by January 26 next year or latest by August 15, 2022.

People will be allowed to visit these two places when the Delhi Assembly is not in session. The tunnel was discovered in 2016," Goel told PTI.

He said the historical significance of the tunnel is yet to be established but it is conjectured that the tunnel connects the Legislative Assembly to the Red Fort.

"We are not going to renovate the tunnel or dig it further as it will not be possible because lots of construction activities such as Metro Rail would have blocked its way. We will keep it as it is and allow the public to see it," Goel said.

He said the work on the project of renovation of the execution room had already started.

"Tenders have been floated and the PWD would soon begin its work. The design on which the execution room will be renovated have also been prepared," Goel said.

The building was built in 1911. The Delhi Assembly was used as Central Legislative Assembly after the capital of the country was shifted to Delhi from Kolkata in 1912.

The distance between Delhi Assembly and the Red Fort is about 5-6 kilometres.

The Red Fort was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the mid-17th century.

