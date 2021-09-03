New Delhi, September 3: The Supreme Court Friday stayed for a week Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of COVID.

"There is an alarming" situation in the state owing to COVID-19, observed the apex court adding that "cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk." Also Read | Supreme Court Puts Interim Stay on Kerala Govt’s Decision To Hold Class XI Exam Physically Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year. As we couldn't get a satisfactory response from counsel for the state in this regard, we grant interim relief staying the offline exam for till next date of hearing," said a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar. Also Read | Sensex Closes Over 58,000 Mark, Reliance M-Cap Tops Rs 15 Lakh Crore.

The apex court posted the matter for next hearing on September 13. The Kerala High Court had earlier observed that conducting examination was a matter of government policy and no interference was warranted.

The apex court bench passed the order on an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A challenging a decision of the High Court refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)