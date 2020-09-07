Noida (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A taxi driver died after he was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons who boarded his cab in western Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aftab Alam, a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri area, they said.

Also Read | Video of Speeding Truck Hitting Railway Crossing in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar District Goes Viral; People Seen Running For Their Lives.

"A police patrolling vehicle found the Delhi-registered taxi parked along the Badalpur-Dadri bypass road. On checking, a person was found on the seat next to the driver's seat in a severely injured condition. The police immediately rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"He had picked up a passenger from Gurgaon and dropped him in Bulandshahr. While returning, some other passengers boarded his cab for Delhi without a booking. En route to Delhi, they had a fight and the driver was attacked, leading to his death," the officer said.

Also Read | Samsung Eyeing to Log 3.5 Billion GMV for Its Successful Galaxy M Series by Year End: Report.

The accused are absconding and the mobile phone of the deceased driver is also missing, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Badalpur police station and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)