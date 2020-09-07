Sagar, September 7: In a bizarre incident, a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh rammed into railway crossing pole in broad daylight, causing panic among commuters. According to video of the accident that went viral on social media platforms, the truck broke the railway crossing and went to another side of it. The incident occurred at Jarua Kheda railway crossing between Sagar and Bina districts of Madhya Pradesh. The videos of the incident shared by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Potholewarrriors, is being widely shared. Delhi Woman Run Over by Drunk Man at Chilla Village, Shocking Video Captured on CCTV; Police Issue Clarification.

The visuals show that people were waiting at the railway crossing for a train to pass, but they were left in shock when they saw the speeding truck approaching them from behind. The speeding truck lost balance and crashed into a vehicle at the railway crossing and rammed into the railway crossing, flipping to the other side of it. Dubai: Indian Woman Dies After She was Run Over by Her Teenager Son.

Videos of the Incident:

Accident at Rail crossing Speeding truck rammed crossing pole & Went on othe side of crossing

In one of the videos of the incident, it could be seen that a woman who stood at the railway crossing was also run over the speeding truck. However, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the accident. Several such incidences of over-speeding have been reported from different parts of the country.

Recently, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that a total of 4,21,104 people died in accidents due to various causes in the country in the year 2019. During 2019, a total of 4,37,396 cases of road accidents were reported which left 4,39,262 persons injured and caused 1,54,732 deaths.

