New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Slamming the Delhi government for the rise of pollution levels in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government spent Rs 40,000 for purchasing bio decomposer capsule for spraying it on 744 hectares of agricultural land and made an expense of Rs 16 crore for advertisement purpose in Delhi and nearby states.

Addressing the reporters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "According to an RTI in February 2021, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government spent Rs 40,000 for purchasing bio decomposer capsules from PUSA institute, but shell out Rs 15.80 crore towards advertisement purpose in the nearby states."

Patra also said that the government spent Rs 35,000 towards purchasing jaggery and besan.

He also alleged that Delhi is having the worst air quality index.

With an AQI of 375, Delhi is the third most polluted city in the country following Jind (382) and Faridabad (378), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on November 17.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the party would give Rs 40,000 for purchasing the capsule and jaggery and besan. (ANI)

